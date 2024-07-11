OneWater Marine’s (ONEW) Hold Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ONEW. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of ONEW stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,954. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $436.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $488.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in OneWater Marine by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

