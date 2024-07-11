Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Short Interest Update

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONYX remained flat at $11.23 during trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onyx Acquisition Co. I

In other news, major shareholder Carronade Capital Management, sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $1,998,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 814,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Onyx Acquisition Co. I

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 1,241.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in general industrials and construction technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

