Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Short Interest Update

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Onyx Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ONYX remained flat at $11.23 during trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Onyx Acquisition Co. I
In other news, major shareholder Carronade Capital Management, sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $1,998,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 814,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 76.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Onyx Acquisition Co. I
Onyx Acquisition Co. I Company Profile
Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in general industrials and construction technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Onyx Acquisition Co. I
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.