Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 8,497 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $18,778.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 47,993 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $115,183.20.

On Monday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 8,288 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $17,570.56.

On Thursday, June 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 46,574 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $105,257.24.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 12,725 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $28,758.50.

On Thursday, May 30th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 9,230 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $27,136.20.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 33,000 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $100,980.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 70,885 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $230,376.25.

On Thursday, May 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 30,600 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $94,554.00.

TARA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.34. 287,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,955. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.85. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TARA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Protara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

