Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.44

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $5.71. Open Lending shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 16,819 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Open Lending Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $701.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 13.14 and a quick ratio of 13.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Open Lending had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,427,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 107,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 839,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

