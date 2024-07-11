Orchid Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. Orchid has a total market cap of $66.91 million and $6.58 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0683 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

