Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Up 450.0% in June

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OUTKY stock remained flat at $1.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.82. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.