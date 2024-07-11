PaLM AI (PALM) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $23.10 million and $746,836.15 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PaLM AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI’s launch date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.28482223 USD and is down -6.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $703,297.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

