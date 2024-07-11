Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Down 0.7% on Insider Selling

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $332.61 and last traded at $334.74. 551,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,664,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $337.06.

Specifically, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,391 shares of company stock valued at $136,147,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.12. The company has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 12,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

