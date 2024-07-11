ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO) Short Interest Update

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, a growth of 229.6% from the June 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ParaZero Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRZO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 168,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,109. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. ParaZero Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Get ParaZero Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ParaZero Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ParaZero Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 41,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.68% of ParaZero Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ParaZero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParaZero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.