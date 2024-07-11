Paul Martin Purcell Sells 1,890 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $170,421.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,134,484.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 12,100 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,281.00.
- On Monday, July 1st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $356,760.00.
- On Thursday, June 27th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $2,048,740.47.
- On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,955.00.
- On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $168,533.70.
- On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $325,061.45.
Sezzle Stock Down 13.9 %
NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $81.98 on Thursday. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $464.83 million and a PE ratio of 35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Trading of Sezzle
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.79% of Sezzle as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
About Sezzle
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
