Paul Martin Purcell Sells 1,890 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $170,421.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,134,484.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 12,100 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,281.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $356,760.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $2,048,740.47.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,955.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $168,533.70.

On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $325,061.45.

Sezzle Stock Down 13.9 %

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $81.98 on Thursday. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $464.83 million and a PE ratio of 35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The company had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.79% of Sezzle as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

