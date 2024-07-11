Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Sells $19,890.52 in Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $19,890.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,860.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Paycor HCM Trading Down 5.9 %
NASDAQ PYCR opened at $12.29 on Thursday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYCR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
