Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Sells $19,890.52 in Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $19,890.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,860.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paycor HCM Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $12.29 on Thursday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 950.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 141,391 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,338,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYCR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

