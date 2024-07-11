PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.59% from the stock’s current price.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,891,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,731,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 31.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,262,000 after acquiring an additional 687,940 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

