Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 691 ($8.85) and last traded at GBX 679 ($8.70). 1,675,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 912,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 619 ($7.93).

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.63) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.58) to GBX 1,030 ($13.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 631.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 665.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17,187.50, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 30.33 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.04. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152,500.00%.

In related news, insider Susan Davy sold 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.25), for a total transaction of £33,682.66 ($43,144.18). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 66 shares of company stock valued at $43,316. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

