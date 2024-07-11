Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.91

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.91 and last traded at $104.76, with a volume of 2041068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.76.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

The stock has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day moving average is $95.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

