Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $136.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.64.

PSX stock opened at $133.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.05. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $98.65 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

