Pinpoint Recovery Solutions (OTCMKTS:PPNT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:PPNT – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.
About Pinpoint Recovery Solutions
Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Corp. provides payroll and unemployment tax recovery services and solutions in the United States. It focuses on acquisitions of other tax recovery providers and business services solutions, and creating new services from its existing infrastructure. The company offers several services for the purpose of obtaining state unemployment, federal unemployment, and social security tax refunds.
