Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €1.88 ($2.04) and last traded at €1.89 ($2.05). Approximately 7,948 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.90 ($2.06).
The company has a 50 day moving average of €2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.92.
About Plastiques du Val de Loire
Plastiques du Val de Loire manufactures and sells plastic parts in Europe and North America. The company offers interior equipment for vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration products, and mechanisms; exterior appearance parts; technical front facades; seat parts; lighting and signaling products; and under-the-hood parts.
