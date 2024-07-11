Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 6.7% Higher

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.87. 16,208,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 39,127,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Citigroup cut Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Plug Power Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The business had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Plug Power

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $10,687,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 57.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 234,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,923 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

