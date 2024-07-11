Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW) Short Interest Update

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 407.7% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance
Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,512. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.69.
About Plum Acquisition Corp. I
