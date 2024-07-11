Polymesh (POLYX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $92.28 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $129.08 million and approximately $92.28 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Polymesh Token Profile
Polymesh’s total supply is 1,067,879,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Polymesh
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars.
