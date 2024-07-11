Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Down 5.2%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $138.14 and last traded at $138.14. 153,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 336,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.65.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.73. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 5,800 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $913,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 5,800 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $913,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,520,446.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,900 shares of company stock worth $6,080,681. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 79.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 45,209 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 471.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $3,533,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 23.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 128,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,635,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

