PrairieView Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.38. 736,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,201. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $117.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.43.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
