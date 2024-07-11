PrairieView Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.38. 736,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,201. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $117.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3012 per share. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.