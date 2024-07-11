PrairieView Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after buying an additional 9,372,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 750,511 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 532,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,972,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 910,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,543. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.