PrairieView Partners LLC Has $4.85 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 0.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 419.1% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.
3M Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE MMM traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $103.21. 4,581,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,517. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.
3M Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Featured Articles
