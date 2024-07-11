PrairieView Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $14,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,600,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 31,142 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,884,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,557,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,137,000 after acquiring an additional 103,234 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after acquiring an additional 237,905 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.34. 632,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $64.89.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

