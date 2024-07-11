Prom Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Prom has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $6.20 or 0.00010802 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $113.09 million and $1.88 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

