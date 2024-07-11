ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Down 3.9%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $154.53 and last traded at $156.70. Approximately 258,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 393,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.04.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.84.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $4,089,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.