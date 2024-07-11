ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.46

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.46 and last traded at $76.39, with a volume of 15630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.16.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tactive Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 255.7% during the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

