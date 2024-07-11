PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY) Announces $0.07 Dividend

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.
PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTC PMDKY opened at $24.03 on Thursday. PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.
About PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk
