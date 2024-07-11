Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.93

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.93 and last traded at $75.85, with a volume of 910890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.