Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Raised by Analyst

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report released on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.40 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

AMC stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

