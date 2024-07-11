QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lessened by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded down $8.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.85. 8,572,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,179,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.