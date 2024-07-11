Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Sells $91,771.50 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $91,771.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,135,338.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $83,504.96.

On Monday, May 6th, Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock opened at $140.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.46 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.39.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 545.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

