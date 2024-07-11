QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading 29.2% Higher

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shot up 29.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $6.99. 44,405,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 449% from the average session volume of 8,092,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In related news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,130.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,130.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $257,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,206. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in QuantumScape by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.