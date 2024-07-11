Quiros Juan Jose Chacon Sells 3,641 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $163,990.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,491,504.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Quiros Juan Jose Chacon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,866 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $174,008.66.

On Monday, July 1st, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 6,839 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $309,806.70.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA traded up $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $45.63. 411,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.24. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 206.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESTA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ESTA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Establishment Labs by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.