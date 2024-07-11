R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,906. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

