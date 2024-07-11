R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Makes New $243,000 Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of COR stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.00. 941,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,014. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $246.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.74 and a 200 day moving average of $229.18.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.10.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

