R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.78. 3,598,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,021. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $276.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

