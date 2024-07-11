Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Down 5.1%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 814,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,213,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $582.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.98.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $130,767.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 909,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 667,329 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 757,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

See Also

