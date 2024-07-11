Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Randstad Stock Performance

Shares of RANJY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.64. 8,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,415. Randstad has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

