Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Stock Price Up 6%

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.72. 51,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 249,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.
Several research firms recently weighed in on RAPP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
