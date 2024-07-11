Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Stock Price Up 6%

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.72. 51,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 249,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAPP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Up 8.6 %

Insider Activity

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, Director James Healy bought 44,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $1,079,664.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,666.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

