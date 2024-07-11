Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $238,830,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Raymond James by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,335,000 after buying an additional 263,687 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Raymond James by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 246,349 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Raymond James by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,273,000 after buying an additional 174,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $18,548,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE RJF traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,091. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

