Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shot up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.78. 2,863,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 6,162,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,644.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $108,860.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,177,116 shares in the company, valued at $68,254,373.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,644.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,435 in the last 90 days. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $106,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

