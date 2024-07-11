REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Up to $10.74

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $11.30. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 25,500 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 18.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $628.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $272,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,156.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,193.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $272,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,156.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $622,700. Corporate insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 276.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 8.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

