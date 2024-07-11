Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $363,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE WEC traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.92. 301,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,297. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $80.77. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

