Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 135,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,182,000.

NYSEARCA:FLTB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.38. 1,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,027. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

