Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 531 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Masco were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.74. The company had a trading volume of 648,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.