Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 223 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $38,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $427.73. 30,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $448.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

