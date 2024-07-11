Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 6,562 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,230,000 after buying an additional 1,138,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,976,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,015,000 after buying an additional 2,143,081 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,303,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,250,000 after buying an additional 110,739 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,629,000 after buying an additional 3,531,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,202,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,066,000 after buying an additional 174,232 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.97. 65,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,158. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $46.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

