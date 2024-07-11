Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Reliance were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Reliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Reliance by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Reliance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.25.

Reliance Price Performance

NYSE RS traded up $5.73 on Thursday, reaching $289.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,222. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.14 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.77.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.